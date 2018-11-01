Being flexible with anxious relatives

We thank Mr Loong Chik Tong for his views on the waiting area outside the operating theatres at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) (Improve hospital waiting area; Oct 19).

We understand that the wait for loved ones undergoing surgery can be long and anxious.

Our staff try to mitigate this by providing family members with relevant information like the estimated duration of surgery. We also contact them once the surgery is over.

We do advise family members or caregivers to rest in the post-surgical wards or in designated waiting areas in the hospital.

Understandably, some still choose to wait in the immediate vicinity of the operating theatres.

Although these are not designated waiting areas, we empathise with these family members and provide them with chairs to make them comfortable, taking into account the need for safety as well.

We have also removed signage that may be misrepresentative. Still, we encourage these family members to wait in designated areas or the foodcourt as we will contact them once the surgery is over.

Alson Goh

Chief Operating Officer

KK Women's and Children's Hospital