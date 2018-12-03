Beef up digital storage security

While the National Library Board (NLB) begins to archive locally published digital materials, it is imperative that intellectual property and privacy rights remain closely protected (NLB archiving S'pore websites, digital materials; Nov 4).

As more works continue to be published digitally, the Government must actively seek better methods to store digitised records as problems related to security and space requirements surface.

For example, methods such as five-dimensional storage of data in glass disks, a private cloud, or more advanced encryption technology might be worth looking into.

With better security measures in place, I am confident that NLB will be able to continue achieving its goals in preserving Singapore's rich heritage.

Christine Siow, 15

Secondary 3 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 23 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school