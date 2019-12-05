Be realistic about public transport improvements

At just 19, Ms Suu Waddy Soe is a realist when she said a world-class transport system "comes with a heavy price tag" (Voices Of Youth: The price of better public transport, Dec 2).

It is heartening to hear some realism from this youth writer.

In comparison, Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan asked for the gap between the shelter and the bus at bus stops to be covered at all bus stops in Housing Board estates (Tweak bus-stop shelter design, Nov 26). Alternatively, he proposed that all existing bus shelters be raised for buses to enter the bus bay.

The first suggestion is not feasible as buses might crash into the shelters, while the second is costly.

Our bus and MRT systems are already world-class. Must we make them immaculate?

Above all, are we prepared to pay for such a premium?

I think we should learn to live with a little inconvenience. It is not that often that there are heavy downpours.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip