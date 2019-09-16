Be objective when retrenching staff

The latest labour market data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) highlights the reality that more retrenchments could be expected in the coming months.

We can expect this as our economy weakens and affects both small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational corporations across various sectors (Job vacancies shrink as firms turn cautious amid slowdown, Sept 13).

During these challenging times, corporate downsizing and restructuring resulting in layoffs are expected to increase.

For much of the past decade, retrenchment in Singapore has been increasing, according to MOM statistics.

When undergoing a retrenchment exercise, employers have certain obligations to take note of and employees have certain rights.

I believe it is timely for employers to be reminded of the guidelines laid out by the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment, which states that the selection of employees for retrenchment should be based on objective criteria and conducted in a fair manner.

Although the advisory is not legally binding, it outlines progressive workplace practices that employers should adopt.

This takes into account factors when conducting a retrenchment exercise including the ability of the employee to contribute to the company's future business needs, and no discrimination against a group on grounds of age, race, gender, religion, marital status, family responsibility and disability.

Retrenchment is stressful for everyone involved, and the effects are registered on both those who remain employed as well as those who leave the company.

Employers must demonstrate personal integrity and maintain personal credibility while ensuring both organisational justice and procedural justice in implementing unpleasant tasks like downsizing or corporate restructuring.

Many leaders lose sight of these and give in to the temptation to cut corners.

Sattar Bawany (Professor)