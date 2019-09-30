Be more discerning when reading foreigners' reports on S'pore

Writers who hide behind monikers have no qualms about reporting half-truths and distorting the facts (TOC episode underlines need to be wary of source of news reports, Sept 27).

For this reason, I give little weight to contributions by those who are afraid to be identified because they dare not stand up for what they articulate.

Given Singapore's reputation as a peaceful and law-abiding nation, there will be undesirable elements that want to tear apart the fabric of its society.

Hence, we must be more circumspect in reading foreigners' articles and not be swayed by contributors who derive perverse delight in sowing distrust and fear.

Foreigners who indulge in writing negative comments on our social and political landscape are to be deplored. This worrying situation should be nipped in the bud before it creates confusion and anxiety in our community.

Here are two things we have to bear in mind when we come across articles or commentaries on Singapore by foreigners: Are they fully equipped with understanding and knowledge of our social and cultural backgrounds? Are they are concerned about diversity in Singapore?

More crucially, we must be more discerning in reading viewpoints concerning Singapore written by non-Singaporeans for the simple reason that they do not have a stake in our country's well-being.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng