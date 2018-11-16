Be cautious in promoting keto diet

Recently, The Straits Times devoted a full page to the keto diet. There was another short article on this diet a few months ago (Is the keto diet suitable for diabetics?; June 12).

I applaud The Straits Times for devoting an increasing section to food and health.

However, I would like to express the need to exercise some caution on the coverage of the keto diet, when there are studies and much debate on the long-term negative impact of this diet on the kidneys and health in general.

Today, there is so much conflicting information about what to eat that consumers are so confused on what to believe.

Food is indeed the new medicine, but this must rest on strong science and clinical findings.

As someone who has been engaging for the past 45 years in understanding food and the role it plays on our body and health, I feel that we are at a point in history to help consumers understand and make the right food choices that will have a lasting and positive impact on their health.

Rebecca Lian Hwee Peng (Dr)