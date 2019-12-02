Base policies on segments of society, not just age groups

Mr Jarel Tang gave readers an insight into how a millennial Singaporean views local politics (Reflections on trust from a young Singaporean, Nov 28).

Psychologist Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs proposed that all human beings must go through five stages of growth from physiological, safety, love and belonging, and esteem to self-actualisation.

The most basic needs must be met before one becomes motivated to achieve higher-level needs.

However, in later years, scholars have argued that these levels are continuously overlapping, meaning the lower levels may take precedence over the other levels at any point in time.

An individual could have reached his "esteem" stage, but may still fall back to his most basic "physiological" need if he loses his job.

The Government's engagement with the people and the policies it formulates should be based on different segments of our society rather than on age groups alone.

The Government's partnership with the people should be comprehensive and leave nobody behind regardless of age, background or profession.

As the population becomes more educated and information becomes more readily available, the challenge for the Government will be to communicate its policies effectively to a diverse group of people after receiving their input.

Roy Goh Hin Soon