Bar ex-PRs who dodge NS from working here

It was reported that permanent residents can renounce their status as PRs without serving national service, but that this will be taken into account if they apply to return to Singapore to study or work (Man charged with failing to report for NS; Jan 22).

Those who renounce their PR status for this purpose have shown that they are not prepared to shoulder the duty of defending Singapore.

Our policy should clearly state that PRs who renounce their PR status to avoid serving NS are barred from returning to Singapore to live, study or work.

I would be interested to know the official number of applications by such former PRs to study or work in Singapore and how many of these have been approved?

Tan Soon Hock