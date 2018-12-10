Banning high sugar drinks an overreaction

A legislation to ban packaged drinks with high sugar content seems rather draconian (No sugar-coating the sweet threat; Dec 7).

Also, deciding on which sugar-containing packaged drinks to ban and which to permit could lead to the authorities having to make rather subjective or arbitrary decisions.

Specifically, there is no scientifically agreed upon definition on the sugar content in a drink that is considered high.

While some people might have become obese by regularly consuming packaged drinks with high sugar content, isn't it possible that others may have become obese from packaged drinks with moderate or low sugar content - by consuming these at much larger quantities so that the total amount of sugar consumed per day is similar for both groups?

If so, shouldn't low-or moderate-sugar content drinks be similarly banned?

Any decision to ban high-sugar packaged drinks would seem rather arbitrary as it also does not take into account the total amount of sugar that an individual consumes per day as well as his activity level.

Chan Yeow Chuan