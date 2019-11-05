Ban unlimited refills of sugary drinks

Some family restaurants offer unlimited drink refills for a small fee.

While some declare that they have reduced the sugar in their drinks, the fact that refills are free means that customers are likely to drink more than one serving.

This means sugar consumption can add up quite quickly. Such deals also allow children to binge on drinks packed with sugar.

Soft drinks are high in calories and sugar, and there is a strong link between consumption of such drinks and childhood obesity. Offering unlimited refills may lead to a host of medical issues from tooth decay to diabetes.

France banned restaurants from offering unlimited refills of sugary drinks in 2017 to tackle obesity levels. Our Government should follow suit and ban the practice.

Cheng Choon Fei