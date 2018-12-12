Ban junk food in childcare centres

As a father of two young boys, I read with interest that the Government is considering regulating high-sugar drinks as part of the war on diabetes. (Singapore considering tax, ban on high-sugar drinks; Dec 5).

Many studies have concluded that one's preference for sweet food starts at a young age, hence it is imperative to inculcate healthy eating habits from young.

One area the Government should look into is the availability of junk food in childcare centres.

For example, to celebrate their children's birthdays, it is quite common for parents to prepare goodie bags filled with candy and other junk food for the class.

This inevitably leads to children developing a sweet tooth which will lead to unhealthy food choices, like developing a dependence on high-sugar drinks, when they grow up.

Nip the problem in the bud by enforcing a ban on junk food in childcare centres and schools.

Lee Yong Se