Forum: Ban commuters from uploading videos of disputes with drivers

It should be illegal for passengers of private-hire cars and taxis to upload videos of altercations with their drivers.

Though such videos could serve as evidence in legitimate cases, unreasonable passengers may upload such videos with the intention of shaming the drivers.

A recent altercation was recorded by a passenger and the video uploaded online on Wednesday.

In it, the passenger is seen arguing with the taxi driver because he did not take her preferred route to her destination.

The driver explains that as she is a JustGrab passenger, the route is left to his discretion.

JustGrab allows commuters to book a taxi or private-hire car for a fixed fare.

But the passenger goes on to insult the driver for several minutes.

If passengers are protected by laws that prevent drivers from using unauthorised in-vehicle cameras, drivers should also be protected from unreasonable passengers.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor