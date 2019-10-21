Balance PMD riders' needs, public safety

Some netizens have suggested the outright ban of personal mobility devices (PMDs). I urge the authorities to think carefully before implementing drastic measures.

Many riders depend on PMDs to deliver food. This allows them to earn some income and gives them more time to take care of their children and elderly relatives, which a regular job may not allow.

PMDs also serve as an alternative transport mode for lower-skilled workers who may not be able to afford a car.

Still, it is important for the Government to take action for the safety of pedestrians.

Riders should take a theory and/or practical test conducted by the authorities for a small fee. When they register or buy their PMDs, they can be given an information booklet on riding etiquette.

Teo Chen Wei, 18

Junior College 2