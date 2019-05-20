Balance education and mental health

Students are now constantly stressed over academic and relationship issues, among other things (School stress: More teens seek IMH help, April 12).

Students from prestigious schools often set high academic standards for themselves, and competition is fierce.

This pressure, combined with that from parents and schools, can cause students to develop anxiety and depressive disorders, and some may even turn to self-harm.

It is a good sign, though, that an increasing number of students are willing to seek professional help to solve their problems.

Parents can give their children more care and support and be more observant to changes in behaviour. Schools can also encourage students to not put unnecessary pressure on themselves, and introduce programmes to manage stress.

Jasmine Lee, 15

Secondary 3 student