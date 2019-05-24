Bad idea to let cyclists ride into mall

I read with shock and dismay about how the new Funan mall will allow cyclists to cycle in the mall (New Funan mall lets cyclists ride through it, May 22).

This is a very dangerous idea as customers shopping at the mall will be at risk of injury.

Who will monitor the cyclists so they do not speed or ride recklessly?

It is bad enough that pedestrians have to deal with reckless and speeding cyclists. Now, even mall customers have to deal with these dangerous riders.

Furthermore, these cyclists will jostle with customers and ride their bikes into lifts, causing a lot of inconvenience.

For safety reasons, cyclists must not be allowed into malls.

Can't they park their bikes and walk in the shopping centre like everyone else?

Hopefully, other malls will not take Funan mall's cue.

I, for one, will not patronise a mall that allows cyclists to ride around in it. My safety is more important than my shopping. This will encourage me to shop online more and avoid malls.

Susan Tan Lin Neo