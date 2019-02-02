Baby gift pack includes list of mother tongue book recommendations

We thank Dr Leung Chi Ching for her feedback (Include mother tongue language books as part of baby gift pack; Jan 31).

We are heartened to note that our Babies Can Be Members Too! programme has been well-received by our patrons.

This programme aims to introduce reading at a young age and is open to all parents who have registered their babies as library members.

As part of this programme, every newborn baby will receive a gift pack which includes three English board books, an interactive learning activity, a baby height chart and a list of mother tongue language book recommendations.

We will look into Dr Leung's suggestion to include mother tongue language books in our gift pack to encourage young children to read and learn in their mother tongue languages.

Catherine Lau (Ms)

Assistant Chief Executive

Public Library Services

National Library Board