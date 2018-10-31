Avoid vague labels in inequality discussions

In recent discussions on inequality and social mobility, words like "disadvantaged" and "elitist" were used frequently.

The meanings of such words and how people understand them vary among individuals.

When we discuss anything, we need to have a clear, common understanding of the key words.

Otherwise, it could lead to misunderstandings and solutions that miss the mark.

What does "disadvantaged families" mean?

To me, all Singaporeans are disadvantaged in one way or another, relative to other categories of Singaporeans.

Words like "low-income families" and "single-parent families" are more specific in meaning and should be used to derive solutions.

Another misused term is "elitist", and this word carries a negative connotation in today's Singapore as it tends to refer to people who are high and mighty, living in an ivory tower and looking down on the majority of Singaporeans.

Worse, anyone living in private property with children attending well-known schools are labelled "elitist" nowadays when in actuality, their household income may be lower than some Housing Board flat dwellers with children attending neighbourhood schools.

These Singaporeans may have started off even poorer than those at the bottom 25 per cent today but have worked very hard to change their situation in life. Similarly, their children have worked just as hard to be streamed to well-known schools.

I agree with Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing that it is through their hard work and our meritocratic system that this group has moved up socially (Aim to be anti-elitism, not anti-excellence, urges Chan Chun Sing; Oct 27).

With a new task force being formed, I hope more appropriate terms can be used in the discussions and reports to avoid categorising Singaporeans wrongly, leading to the segregation of society.

We must be seen as one people.

Yeo Boon Eng (Ms)