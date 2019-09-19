Attracting and retaining good pre-school teachers a priority

The new chief executive officer of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), Ms Jamie Ang, said that at the heart of good pre-schools are good teachers (Wanted: Pre-school teachers with a heart, Sept 9).

I look forward to seeing more quality teaching staff entering the industry.

But first, the CEO would need to set up more training centres to ensure there is a sufficient number of teachers to meet the greater demand for pre-schools.

The shortage in manpower ought to be addressed urgently and we should lower our dependence on foreign skill and expertise.

The ECDA needs to strengthen its support for the teaching staff at pre-schools, particularly with regard to difficult and unreasonable parents.

Not properly addressing complaints against teachers over trivial matters under the guise of negligence is one example of situations that push teachers away from, or discourage people from joining, the teaching profession.

Dedicated teachers will certainly never neglect their tasks in ensuring the well-being of children under their care.

Syed Alwi Altahir