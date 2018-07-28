Assam fish head from Gu Ma Jia

Gu Ma Jia has built a sterling reputation for its hearty comforting dishes, with Madam Chan Mei Yan - the Gu Ma (or aunt) in the restaurant name - and her head chef Yap Geok Loong in the kitchen.

Its most popular dishes include the signature assam fish head that comes with a spicy and sour assam-blend gravy.

Also popular are the homemade yam ring with pork ribs, and Ubin lala bee hoon.

The restaurant is located at 45 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347866 (Tel: 6285-2023).

