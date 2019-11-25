Asean centrality stems from striving for continued relevance

There are many ways for Asean to maintain its centrality and neutrality in international affairs (Asean's centrality must be defended, Nov 20)

It would be short-sighted to define the multifaceted ties between South-east Asian nations and the US of more than a century according to a one-or two-term presidency.

Stripped of its bluster right down to the basics, there is nothing erratic about US President Donald Trump's approach towards foreign policy and international relations.

America's national interests come first - really standard fare for all countries.

Those who have benefited greatly from riding on the eagle's wings as a global "policeman" of sorts ought to step up and contribute their fair share to the pact. Those who have repeatedly abused the privileges of fair and free trade at the expense of American companies and workers ought to be reined in.

As Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has rightly said: Foreign policy begins at home.

Can a politically dysfunctional superpower with a host of domestic problems, including a President who is in the midst of impeachment proceedings against his leadership, still make for a great international partner based on enlightened self-interests? Make no mistake, even the world's leading major power needs some empathy and help from time to time, sans fawning indulgence of course as Asean showed most skilfully in Bangkok recently.

The only thing eccentric about Mr Trump's approach towards foreign policy lies in the perception of those who extrapolate their reductionist views of a very diverse America from their disapproval of his personality and ways.

This goes also to those who are simply too comfortable with their dated expectations of how America should behave based on past precedence, especially amid its rising strategic competition with China.

Mr Trump is not America, just as the Chinese Communist Party is not China, even though both do come across as behaving as such when emotions get to their head.

Thankfully, Asean member states are unanimous in their agreement that continued American military and economic presence in the Indo-Pacific region is necessary for Asia and the world based on various shared interests.

Asean centrality, unity and neutrality are not an entitlement, but about striving for continued relevance by doing what is right for itself, its members, the region and the world according to international law without fear or favour.

Toh Cheng Seong