ArtSG will help Singapore bounce back

The jury is still out on Singapore's reputation as an Asian art hub after the last-minute cancellation of Art Stage Singapore (Art Stage fair cancelled days before opening; Jan 17).

Another international fair, ArtSG, will be staged in Singapore in November. This is the way forward to salvaging the Republic's reputation as an arts hub, if the organisers deliver using the Taipei Dangdai fair as a benchmark.

Singapore needs an international art fair, as all global cities have them to showcase and project their cultural power.

The next nine months are crucial for the planning and execution of ArtSG so that Singapore can bounce back from the smear the cancellation left on our international reputation as a cultural powerhouse and Asian and global arts centre.

Hua Tye Swee