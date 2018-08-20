Arts NMPs contribute significantly to S'pore

Many in the arts community are worried that a new Nominated Member of Parliament representing the arts sector will not be appointed after incumbent Kok Heng Leun steps down next month.

We at Arts Engage, a group concerned with the arts policies of the Government, believe that the absence of an arts NMP would be a big loss. This is because Mr Kok and his two predecessors played a role that was important not just for the arts, but also for wider Singapore.

First, the three arts NMPs to date have made significant contributions in Parliament not just on the ever-growing arts, culture and heritage sectors, but also on other matters of national concern.

For instance, Mr Kok, during his two years, filed more than 50 parliamentary questions on issues ranging from education to foreign workers, suicide, child welfare, public order, national service and the disadvantaged.

Similarly, Ms Audrey Wong, who served from 2009 to 2011, and Ms Janice Koh, from 2012 to 2014, also gave voice to a wide spectrum of national issues. For example, Ms Koh highlighted the importance of literature as an O-level subject and tuition, which sparked extensive debates on the education system.

It is our view that arts NMPs have always been among the most engaged, forthright, independent and incisive of the NMPs, fulfilling the scheme's aim of bringing in alternative views to legislature.

Second, the grassroots manner in which the arts NMPs were chosen by their "constituencies" is unique among NMPs.

It is not done behind the scenes but by an open, transparent and democratic process before fellow artists, and is endorsed by voting.

To be sure, an arts NMP does not represent the whole arts community.

But the ground-up process involving active, engaged citizens ensures that they speak with a part of the sector behind them.

That Parliament has so far appointed the three candidates supported by the arts community shows that it, too, believes in their legitimacy. Unfortunately, Parliament in 2014 did not appoint an arts NMP between the terms of Ms Koh and Mr Kok.

This time around, two candidates came forward at a town hall meeting of artists in June: Dr Woon Tien Wei and Dr Felicia Low. We hope that the Special Select Committee will appoint one of them.

Jonathan Heng