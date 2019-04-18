Aren't bollards built to withstand vehicle crashes?

It was alarming that a metal bollard apparently failed to stop a car from crashing into pedestrians at the Marina Bay Financial Centre (4 injured in car crash at Marina Bay Financial Centre, driver arrested, April 16).

This makes me wonder if the bollards that have been erected in many places in Singapore, like at bus stops, would stop any vehicle from crashing into pedestrians.

I am sure there are many nagging questions in the minds of readers.

Aren't such bollards built to withstand crashes from vehicles and protect pedestrians from harm?

What is the point of having bollards if they can't stop vehicles from crashing through?

In the light of the rising number of lone-wolf terrorists whose modus operandi includes driving vehicles into huge crowds, it is time for the authorities to put serious thought into building barriers or bollards that can offer real protection.

Seah Yam Meng