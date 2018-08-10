Areas of concern in crackdown on errant PMD users

I am delighted that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is putting more enforcement personnel to tackle and mitigate the dangers posed by personal mobility devices (More eyes to help detect errant cyclists, PMD users; Aug 6).

The report on errant e-scooter rider Derrick Gan Zhong Kang exposed his misdeeds and the penalty imposed as a result (E-scooter rider fined for injuring woman; Aug 8). However, it fell short by not citing the illegality of riding pillion, as was the case here.

This is one of the rules clearly set by LTA but flouted all over the island. It could very well be why the e-scooter's braking power was compromised. The extra weight from the pillion rider could have been a contributing factor.

The other area of concern is the speed limits of PMDs on pedestrian and shared paths. Such paths currently provide no protection to pedestrians from errant riders.

As such, the speed limit on shared paths should be brought down from a maximum of 25kmh to 15kmh.

Near accidents are common and continue to be a menace. This is especially so at zebra crossings or traffic junctions where pedestrians and mobility devices jostle for space.

LTA's efforts in instilling safe riding habits and improving infrastructure to support the growing cyclist population are commendable, and I hope with new resources in place, it can do more in the area of enforcement.

Ho San Cheow