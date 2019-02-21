Are people too easily outraged?

A recent Facebook postshowed that user Angeline Lee had taken umbrage at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for holding a Japanese cultural event on the anniversary of the Sook Ching massacre.

In her Facebook post and subsequent online comments, Ms Lee accused NTU students of being ignorant of history, and likened the event to "holding a Nazi parade on Holocaust day".

While Ms Lee is certainly entitled to her outrage, it is unfair and inaccurate to compare hosting a Japanese cultural event to celebrating the Sook Ching killings.

The NTU event is foremost a celebration of Japanese culture, where Japanese-themed activities, entertainment and food are shared within the student community.

This is no way disrespects the victims of World War II as they are entirely unrelated.

In the years since the war, Japan and Singapore have enjoyed strong bilateral ties, with Japan providing economic aid for Singapore's fledgling industries in the early days of its independence (Japan, S'pore and 50 years of post-war friendship, April 26, 2016).

The strong ties enjoyed today would not have been possible without forward-thinking leaders who put aside their wartime wounds to build a strong and economically resilient Singapore.

That said, we must never forget our bloodstained history.

National service is a clear reminder of what happened, and what must never happen again.

Perhaps Ms Lee could consider holding a memorial event on the anniversary of Sook Ching as a way to commemorate and heal wounds, instead of stirring up a storm over the NTU event.

As an alumnus of NTU, I applaud my alma mater's handling of the incident, by including a minute of silence at the start of the event for those who died in Operation Sook Ching and World War II.

In the aftermath of this, I hope both Ms Lee and NTU students can better appreciate our struggle-filled past, and see similar events in the future not as an affront to painful wartime memories, but as a celebration of cultural diversity and progress.

Jonathan Chiang