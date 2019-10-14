Are motorists' details secure with Malaysia's VEP scheme?

Malaysia's implementation of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme has been plagued by many issues, and deferred time and again.

When I tried to register my car online on April 26, I was unable to complete the process as the system hung towards the end. The next day, I read that VEP registration details were not secure and could be viewed by the public.

After the system was stabilised, I completed my registration and got an e-mail three weeks later to book an appointment to install the radio frequency identification tag, way past the Oct 1 date of implementation, which had been already twice rescheduled.

The webpage showed that appointment slots were full for the next two months.

When I finally got an appointment slot, I was disturbed to note that to collect the VEP tag, one had to download an e-wallet app, which requires credit card information, to be linked to the tag.

After all the issues I faced, I was not comfortable with supplying my credit card details, even with the statement "Don't worry, your data is kept accordance to the law and is protected by us!" appearing in the app.

I would ask fellow motorists to consider very carefully before giving out their credit card details.

Peh Chwee Hoe