Are hygiene rules for food delivery companies adequate?

In the light of the case of a man who tragically died from food poisoning after eating food that was delivered, and another case involving a food delivery rider pilfering shoes from a customer's home and putting them into his food delivery bag, I cannot help but be concerned about the "chain of custody" of food (Fatal food poisoning: Delay in eating food from Spize may be factor, court told, Aug 16).

Government agencies such as the National Environment Agency impose strict guidelines on food establishments in the areas of food handling and preparation. Even caterers are quite strictly regulated.

However, when it comes to food delivery, what safeguards are there to ensure that the food is transported hygienically and that precautions are taken in its handling to ensure that it is safe for consumption?

Could the insulated storage bags used by delivery companies, exposed to heat, humidity and sweat on a daily basis, potentially be a source of bacterial growth?

Kevin Lim Kheng Aun