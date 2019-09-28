Appointment booking deposits at clinics work

Many clinics will vouch that some patients do not call to cancel their appointments even when they know before hand that they will not be able to make it (National Skin Centre's Appointment booking deposit helps skin centre provide better service, Sept 25, and Ms Samantha Lim's Skin Centre's archaic practice, Sept 20).

It happens in medical clinics, imaging facilities, operating theatres, day surgery centres, among others.

No-shows are discovered only on the actual day and at the time of appointment, too late to call other patients to fill the empty slot.

This results in other patients having to wait longer when they could have otherwise moved higher up the line of waiting patients.

Many clinics also factor in potential no-shows when they give appointments as the administrators assume some who are on the schedule would not turn up. Problems and even quarrels arise when every scheduled patient turns up.

Currently, most medical facilities do not impose any penalty on no-show patients.

The National Skin Centre started the practice of a $10 deposit decades ago.

The deposit is fully refundable if patients cancel or change their appointment ahead of time.

Patients have every right to cancel their appointments as their presenting symptoms could have been resolved, they could have consulted another doctor, or they could have changed their mind about an operation or scan.

But they ought to be civic-minded, and cancel their appointment ahead of time.

The skin centre's practice is a blunt and probably unpopular policy. But it is effective.

It is time that the Ministry of Health think of better ways to manage no-show rates to reduce wastage and inefficiency in our healthcare system.

Desmond Wai (Dr)