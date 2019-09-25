Appointment booking deposit helps skin centre provide better service

We thank Ms Samantha Lim for her feedback (Skin Centre's archaic practice, Sept 20).

The National Skin Centre's appointment booking deposit, which has been in place since 2004, aims to minimise no-show of appointments.

This translates into improvement in patient care by reducing waiting time, enabling timely access to our services by those who truly require them. This arrangement has promoted responsible use of our tight appointment slots.

Patients may opt for an open appointment, which does not require any deposit, and those who are financially strapped may ask for a waiver.

Patients who are unable to keep to their appointments can call to cancel three days in advance and avoid their booking deposit being forfeited.

Those who cancel their appointments at the last minute for unforeseen reasons may appeal against losing their deposit. Such appeals are generally successful when there are valid reasons.

We would like to reassure Ms Lim and the public that no patient has so far been denied an appointment for financial reasons or has been denied a refund when valid reasons have been given.

Tan Suat Hoon (Prof)

Director

National Skin Centre