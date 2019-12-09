Antidepressants should carry prominent warning about adverse side effects

Informed consent is key to ensuring patient safety and welfare. I fully support the recommendation to have clear standards on what doctors should tell their patients about treatments and procedures in each speciality (Doctors to get guidelines on what to tell patients, Dec 4).

I believe that doctors must fully disclose the possible significant complications and risks of treatments.

I lost my son Zen, who had depression, to suicide last year. He was 17 years old.

Zen was prescribed Lexapro, an antidepressant, while he was back in Singapore on a break from studies abroad. We were told of only two possible side effects - loss of appetite and insomnia. We were not warned about the increased risk of suicidal thinking, especially during the first few months of taking this drug, in young people.

Zen's dosage was quadrupled over a 10-day period right before he went back to Melbourne. His condition took a drastic turn. We lost him in the third week he was alone in Melbourne.

His prescription was first dispensed in the generic plastic bags commonly used by general practitioners and later in the Lexapro packaging, but there was no black box warning on the adverse side effects.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has ordered manufacturers of antidepressants to use a black box warning on the packaging to warn consumers and healthcare providers that antidepressants - such as Lexapro - increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviour in children and adolescents who take them.

I am not saying that taking antidepressants is definitely harmful. They may be life-saving in certain cases. But it is imperative that the risk factors be clearly communicated so that young patients can be closely monitored for any worsening of depression or suicidal thoughts.

It is also a matter of ethics for doctors to share openly the risk-benefit profile and side effects of antidepressants, especially for children and young adults. There must be responsible prescription and dosage management.

I would like to ask the authorities these questions:

Would the speciality-specific guidelines cover the prescription of antidepressants?

Should there be mandatory conspicuous black box warnings on the packaging and full disclosure of the side effects of all antidepressants in Singapore?

Should more be done to promote more responsible practices in drug prescription?

Elaine Lek