Anti-competition conditions for Grab affect drivers

I am disappointed at how the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has directed Grab to maintain its pre-merger prices in its latest decision (Grab, Uber fined $13m for violating competition laws; Sept 25).

CCCS obviously did not give a thought to the welfare and livelihood of people like me who are Grab drivers.

Already, the prices before the merger were low, and drivers are now still having problems earning a sustainable income.

Preventing Grab from changing its fares means drivers will continue to suffer.

While I understand that there is a need to address commuters' complaints about spending more on transportation, the solution should not be at the expense of drivers.

I hope the CCCS will not impose more conditions like these on Grab.

Making it difficult for Grab to do business in Singapore will only make drivers like me suffer more in the end.

Alex Lim