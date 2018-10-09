Annual bonus a win-win for cleaners, firms

Without legislation, more than 40,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents who work as cleaners may not be able to enjoy higher incomes (Not way for Govt to act in a market economy, by Mr Cheng Shoong Tat; Oct 5).

The mandatory annual bonus for cleaners is a step in the right direction towards attracting and retaining workers in this sector.

Such a move is timely and necessary, particularly at this juncture when the industry is facing manpower challenges and a high staff turnover rate which have, in turn, adversely affected many cleaning businesses.

A minimum annual bonus amount of two weeks of a cleaner's basic monthly wage is not too much after taking into consideration the fact that the worker would have remained with the same company for at least 12 months.

Perhaps it will be good if a company gives its workers a bigger bonus if they operate specified equipment and machinery that result in productivity improvements and better service.

The same benefit should be extended to those engaged in conservancy cleaning tasks, which are tougher and unpleasant in nature.

I do not think underperforming workers will be an issue if they are given a chance to pull up their socks before being paid their bonus.

By paying the annual bonus, cleaning businesses stand to gain much more in terms of a lower manpower turnover rate and more productive workers.

It would certainly be a win-win situation for everyone.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng