Ample time for cardholders to buy concession passes

We thank Mr David Kwok Ng Kan for his feedback in Forum (Why limits on renewing pass?, July 19).

Based on our statistics, most concession cardholders purchase their passes on the same day or a day prior to its expiry.

The seven-day advance purchase period provides sufficient time for them to buy new concession passes.

We will continue to monitor concession pass-purchasing patterns and will review our processes as and when necessary.

Corrine Ng

Senior Vice-President, Strategic Communications and Marketing

Transit Link Pte Ltd