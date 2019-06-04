Amateurs on shared PMDs present a risk

The Land Transport Authority deserves plaudits for delaying the availability of shared personal mobility devices (PMDs), given the trepidation and discomfort with which many view them (LTA delays decision on licences for shared PMD operators, June 1).

Riding PMDs responsibly requires instruction, training, oversight and education to bring users up to par on their shared social contract with pedestrians on footpaths.

How do shared PMD operators propose to do this for recreational users just set on an hour's cheap thrill?

Learner drivers on the road require at least a pass on the highway code, a provisional driving licence and an experienced driving instructor beside them.

Whereas we are considering releasing rank amateurs on rented devices onto pedestrian walkways used by school children and the elderly.

If we must have legs and wheels intermingling on the same track, at the very least, can we have riders who are more conversant and have more ability with their machines?

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)