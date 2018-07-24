Alumni contributions benefit many

I refer to Mr Harisan Unais Nasir's recent letter (Being born lucky is not a talent worth rewarding; July 19).

I am an alumnus myself and I feel extremely strongly against what has been said and would like to reiterate that life is not fair, and can never be totally fair.

Institutional efforts to level the playing field are, at most, on a best-effort basis and can never appease all, judging from the numerous views projected from various camps.

It is not true that only children who are born into families who can afford to live within a kilometre of "choice" primary schools are getting a head start over their peers.

While the Education Ministry does not rank primary schools, I have noticed that many of the top primary schools (judging from the number of Special Awards received) are not located in the "prime" neighbourhoods.

How, then, should we consider children from families who happen to live within a kilometre of such schools? Aren't they too gaining a head start "through no effort of their own", as Mr Harisan said?

I question the wisdom of those who intend to try and deny the children of school alumni the chance of studying in the same school as their parents.

Not all alumni have the ability to live in neighbourhoods within a kilometre of their alma matter. I, for one, am one such example.

Being an alumnusprovides a sense of belonging, a sense of pride, knowing that whatever my contributions to the school may be, they will be enjoyed by my children and the future generations to come.

The hard work that we put in to preserve the heritage, be it in the form of fund raising or unquantifiable means, will also stand to benefit those who have yet to join such schools.

Such networks can also grow in the years to come, encompassing even more members from all walks of life.

It is in the hands of each and every one of us to choose to play the cards that life has dealt us the best way we can.

Parry Tan