Alternative reading options near Choa Chu Kang Public Library

We thank Dr Angus Whitehead for his feedback (Choa Chu Kang library users left in a bind, Oct 5).

The renovation of Choa Chu Kang Public Library is part of the National Library Board's effort to better serve the community with enhanced facilities and programmes.

To minimise inconvenience to mall visitors, the work has been timed with the mall's overall renovation.

We share the concerns raised by Dr Whitehead, and that is why we have arranged for more alternative reading options.

For instance, our mobile library, Molly, which has been regularly serving the Choa Chu Kang area in Keat Hong Axis and at Bukit Batok West Block 392, will also be deployed to Lot One Shoppers' Mall on selected days next month and in December. We will be increasing Molly's frequency to the mall and to even more areas from next year.

There is also the reading corner located nearby at Limbang Park Residents' Committee centre.

We will progressively work with our partners to set up more community reading corners in the area.

More details on Molly and the reading corners can be found at www.go.gov.sg/visit-cckpl

For the more mobile patrons, we encourage them to visit Bukit Panjang Public Library and Bukit Batok Public Library.

For patrons who prefer to read on the go, the NLB Mobile app (http://nlb.gov.sg/static /NLBMobileGuide) also offers a wide range of free digital resources for members, including over 480,000 e-books and audiobooks, 7,400 e-newspaper and e-magazine titles, as well as 7,000 online courses.

We hope to work with more community partners who are keen to set up publicly accessible reading corners. Interested parties can write to us at enquiry@nlb.gov.sg

Ian Yap

Director of Public Library Operations

National Library Board