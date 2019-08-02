Allow pets on public transport

As a first-time pet owner, I am dismayed at the high cost of transportation. Pets other than guide dogs are not allowed on Singapore's public transport system. But it is costly for those without cars to have a day out with their pets, say, at the beach.

Allowing them on public buses and trains would help to reduce pet owners' dependency on cars and thus cut the car population.

I believe most pet owners are responsible and will adhere to rules on travelling with animals.

I would understand if I am told to seek alternative transport modes if a bus is too crowded or the animal is considered a safety risk.

Irvin Ong Fei Hui