Allow owners to trade in non-compliant PMDs

The deadline requiring personal mobility devices (PMDs) to comply with the UL2272 standard has been brought forward (Deadline to certify PMDs safe advanced by 6 months to July 1, Aug 6).

However, getting owners of non-compliant PMDs to voluntarily scrap their devices seems to be a path of resistance that will require enforcement efforts.

To encourage owners of non-compliant PMDs to convert to devices that comply with the UL2272 standard, perhaps the relevant authorities can introduce a trade-in system for a limited time, in which owners of non-compliant PMDs can have their devices inspected and exchanged for a PMD that is certified safe.

This may be a win-win solution that benefits PMD owners, retailers and public safety.

Clara Chua Sieo Peng