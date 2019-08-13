Allow owners to trade in non-compliant PMDs

PMD riders at Tampines Central Shopping Street, on Aug 5, 2019.
The deadline requiring personal mobility devices (PMDs) to comply with the UL2272 standard has been brought forward (Deadline to certify PMDs safe advanced by 6 months to July 1, Aug 6).

However, getting owners of non-compliant PMDs to voluntarily scrap their devices seems to be a path of resistance that will require enforcement efforts.

To encourage owners of non-compliant PMDs to convert to devices that comply with the UL2272 standard, perhaps the relevant authorities can introduce a trade-in system for a limited time, in which owners of non-compliant PMDs can have their devices inspected and exchanged for a PMD that is certified safe.

This may be a win-win solution that benefits PMD owners, retailers and public safety.

Clara Chua Sieo Peng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2019, with the headline 'Allow owners to trade in non-compliant PMDs'.
