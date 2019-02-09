Allow inward-facing cameras in private-hire cars

In a recent viral video, a Gojek rider can be seen accusing her driver of kidnapping her by saying that he was holding her hostage (Gojek rider's dispute with driver goes viral; Feb 2).

Kidnapping is a very serious offence, and the fact that the rider did not hesitate in making such a claim makes me wonder about the rights of the driver, especially if he didn't have a recording of the dispute to explain his side of the story.

It is time the authorities look into protecting drivers who are just out to make an honest living.

They should consider making it compulsory for private-hire vehicles and taxis to have inward-facing cameras.

There are definitely many advantages to doing so.

When people are aware of an inward-facing camera, they will behave themselves and adhere to traffic rules, like buckling up for their own safety. Also, should there be any dispute during the journey, this could help to provide evidence.

Peh Qin Yun