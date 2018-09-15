All registered SMC doctors can certify cause of death

We thank Mr Lim Fah Kiong for his letter (Reconsider policy for certifying cause of death of those in home care; Sept 10).

We empathise with the families who go through difficult circumstances when they lose a loved one.

All doctors registered with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), including those providing home care, can certify the cause of death and issue a Certificate of the Cause of Death, if the doctor is able to determine the cause of the death, and there is no need to further refer the case to the coroner.

To ease the burden on the bereaved, families may wish to consider making early arrangements, such as getting a memo from the patient's primary physician detailing the necessary medical information and pre-identifying a doctor who can certify death.

Lim Siok Peng (Ms)

Director, Corporate Communications Division

Ministry of Health