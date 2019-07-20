All Merdeka Generation members to get welcome folders by end-July

We thank Mr Loong Chik Tong for his views on the Merdeka Generation package (Why special treatment for few? July 12).

We recognise that the Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors are eager to receive their welcome folders.

It is why we started the distribution of the folders even as we continued with the production of the 500,000 individually customised folders.

Due to the large volume, it is not possible to distribute all the welcome folders personally within a short period of time.

We worked with grassroots organisations (GROs) to distribute the folders to as many seniors as we could through home visits and community events last month. Partly, it was to raise awareness of the package.

The MG seniors who were invited to receive their welcome folders were picked based on the concept and approach of these local events.

For example, some GROs invited a representation of MG seniors from different backgrounds. Since June 2, about 80,000 folders have been distributed personally through these efforts.

The mass mailing of these folders started on June 28, and MG seniors should receive their folders by the end of this month.

As of Wednesday, over 70 per cent of the welcome folders have been distributed. Each folder is being tracked to ensure that it is delivered successfully.

In other words, all MG seniors will receive their cards well in advance of Nov 1, when outpatient subsidies at public healthcare institutions and Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) general practitioner clinics commence.

Other MG benefits that are available from July, such as the MediSave top-ups, do not require the physical MG card.

We would like to appeal for your patience during this period. MG seniors who do not receive their folders by end July may contact us at 1800-650-6060 for assistance.

Ong Yunn Shing

Chief, Corporate Services Division

Agency for Integrated Care

Lim Jit Kai

Director, Active Ageing & Family Life

People's Association