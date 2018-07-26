Airbnb-style rentals already a big headache

From budget to glitzy five-star hotels, there is no lack of accommodation for visitors in Singapore.

In several other Asian countries, governments are already reining in Airbnb-style stays because of the problems they are creating for residents.

Even though our laws currently do not allow Airbnb-style stays of less than three months in private homes, some investors are already blatantly flouting these laws knowing there is little the authorities can do to enforce it.

Building management and security close a blind eye to it for fear of antagonising the owners.

Complaints to the building management go ignored.

If we cannot even control the situation when the gates are closed, what is going to happen if the floodgates are opened?

We do not need another bike-sharing-type fiasco with Airbnb-style stays in our neighbourhood.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan