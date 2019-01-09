Air fare prices change for range of reasons

We refer to Ms Madeline Lim's letter (Short-changed when SIA slashed ticket price; Dec 31, 2018).

While in general air fares tend to rise nearer to departure, we operate in a dynamic environment and as such, air fares can fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including competition.

Consumers make a value assessment of the fare level, associated conditions and the surety of confirming a seat at the time of purchase, with tickets thereafter governed by the terms and conditions applicable at the time of purchase.

We note that, in this case, Ms Lim had purchased a non-refundable fare. We will be in touch with Ms Lim on her purchase experience.

Andrew Budiman

Senior Manager Customer Contact Services

Singapore Airlines Limited