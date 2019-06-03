Air-con in subsidised wards a necessity

In the sweltering heat that is blanketing Singapore, while many can seek refuge in air-conditioned spaces, there are some patients in hospitals recovering from their illness or surgical procedures who are not so lucky.

A significant proportion of these patients in Class C wards are the elderly.

Among the benefits in the Pioneer Generation Package, perhaps equipping such wards with air-conditioning should be included.

For a country as rich and prosperous, and as hot and humid, as Singapore, air-conditioning is less of a luxury but more of a basic necessity, especially with global warming on the rise.

Also, severe haze is projected by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs to find its way back to Singapore this year.

This will most certainly bring about health complications for the population, especially those lying next to open windows and recuperating from health issues.

As for concerns about electricity costs, installing solar panels could help with bringing the electricity overheads down over the long run.

As for concerns about overconsumption of healthcare, I believe the co-payment model, when coupled with repercussions on overtreatment by physicians, will go a good way towards deterrence.

Until we render the vulnerable and the aged in the community a suitable level of comfort at a time when they need it most, we can't truly think of ourselves as a progressive nation.

Lily Ong