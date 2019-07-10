Air-con condenser trays a source of stagnant water

The dengue outbreak alert in my area (Jalan Besar) has been upgraded from Yellow to Red.

This was despite the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducting house-to-house checks for possible mosquito breeding spots when the area was still under the Yellow alert.

While NEA did its due diligence, there is one area that is difficult to check and this is where mosquito breeding is a real threat.

The Housing Board flats in my area are over 30 years old, and come with metal trays holding the air-conditioner condenser units.

These metal trays accumulate water, especially during prolonged rainy seasons when there is little chance for the pools of water to dry up before mosquito breeding starts.

It is dangerous for residents to reach outside their windows to clear the water in such trays.

Unless the HDB is considering changing the air-conditioner system, mosquito breeding will continue despite NEA's efforts to check for breeding grounds.

Perhaps NEA can also study if the Red alert is concentrated in areas with old housing blocks.

Victor Tan Thiam Siew