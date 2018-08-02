Aim to co-host World Cup 2034

An excellent opportunity to revitalise football in Singapore and the region could lie in a joint bid by Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to host the World Cup in 2034 (Still early days for Singapore Premier League, by Mr Woon Wee Min; July 28).

Owing to the substantially higher cost and more complex infrastructure required to host a tournament involving 48 nations, it makes sense for up to four countries to share hosting duties.

Co-hosting could even be the new global hosting model.

The tournament could also be a showcase of the hosts' ability to manage a mega global event with aplomb.

The hugely successful 2002 World Cup was the first to be held in Asia as well as the first time it was co-hosted.

It enabled Japan and South Korea to convey images of two democratic, dynamic and progressive nations to a worldwide television audience of approximately 40 billion.

Similarly, coordinating a successful tournament would help Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand enjoy economic benefits, uplift our national images, strengthen us as allies and help us transcend the prickly relations that sometimes exist between neighbours.

The Asean nations are inextricably bound and stand to gain from cooperation on such a scale.

It makes sense for one of the world's most populous and football-crazy regions to host the World Cup.

Edmund Khoo Kim Hock