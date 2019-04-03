Aim for zero-emissions road transport system by 2025

Many countries have set a date to completely ban the sale and use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

However, there has been little public discussion in Singapore about the topic and hardly any concrete long-term policy decisions on it.

Singapore has no national car manufacturing company, fossil fuel production company or local car factories.

So, by moving away from fossil fuel vehicles, we will hurt neither Singaporean companies nor citizen employment in the country.

One of the primary sources of air pollution in Singapore is from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Hence, the eradication of this source should be very high on our agenda.

Zero-emission vehicles are now easily available and at competitive prices too.

Also, as a city state, it is much easier to implement the network of charging stations required for a viable national electric car population.

The Land Transport Authority can easily design suitable transition policies for certificates of entitlement to ensure no individual or company vehicle owner is financially hurt by the ban on the sale and operation of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Singapore could jump ahead of other countries and become a model for the world if we act now.

I urge the authorities to take a stand and make the bold statement of achieving a zero-emissions road transport system by 2025, ahead of every other country globally.

Rahul Keshav Patwardhan