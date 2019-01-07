Aggressive drivers also cause problems

Mr Chow Hon Meng is painting an unfair picture by focusing on only cyclists' aggressive behaviour without holding drivers accountable for similar actions (Why are some cyclists aggressive on the roads?; Jan 3).

In the incident in Pasir Ris on Dec 22, the lorry driver was also at fault for ramming the cyclist.

And let's not forget the string of offences committed by the Ferrari driver who was jailed last year, which included obstructing Orchard Road and verbally abusing a bus driver (Ferrari driver pleads guilty to obstructing traffic; July 17, 2018).

For every video showing aggressive cyclists, there are many other clips out there showing aggressive drivers.

While inconsiderate cyclists can cause inconvenience to drivers, behaving recklessly in response can end in tragedy.

To put things in perspective, a driver involved in an accident with a cyclist may lose a mirror or have his paintwork scratched.

The cyclist, on the other hand, may lose a limb or even his life, as has happened before.

At the end of the day, it is not just cyclists who need to remember to be considerate.

We live in a crowded city, with roads that are meant to be shared.

If everyone could show a little more courtesy, there would be fewer unnecessary incidents.

Tan Yi Shu