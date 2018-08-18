Agencies did their best to help sacked employee

We wish to clarify Mr Lim Chia Yeo's misunderstandings about the handling of his appeal (Clearing three points behind sacking case, Aug 9).

On Feb 14, Mr Lim filed an appeal with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) against an unfair dismissal by his employer.

He was concerned that the termination and short stint at the company would adversely affect his resume and future employment opportunities. The case was referred to the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

The mediator conveyed Mr Lim's request to convert his termination to resignation to his former employer, but it was rejected.

At Mr Lim's insistence, his case was referred to MOM for a formal inquiry into the unfair dismissal allegation.

In his e-mail to the ministry on April 12, Mr Lim clarified that he was seeking a reinstatement to his position so that he could then resign on his own accord.

However, the basis of such a reinstatement must be evidence of unfair dismissal. We uncovered no such evidence and cannot, under such circumstances, forcibly order Mr Lim's former employer to accede to his wishes.

Contrary to Mr Lim's claim that he only learnt of his "unsatisfactory performance" through MOM's Forum letter, Mr Lim himself had cited, in his appeal, performance-related issues with his employer (Sacked employee who appealed given fair hearing; Aug 4).

MOM and TADM officers have done our best to help Mr Lim. We have also offered to refer him to the Employment and Employability Institute for employment facilitation. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower

Roslyn Ten (Mrs)

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices

Felix Ong

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management