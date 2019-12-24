Age limit of 60 only for first-time blood donors

We thank Mr Frederick Tan Huay Teong for his letter (Let healthy over-60s donate blood, Dec 17).

The selflessness and dedication of our blood donors over the years have made a big difference to patients in Singapore, and we welcome them to continue giving blood for as long as their health permits.

Regular blood donors who are in good health can continue to do so until 70 years old. Those who are 65 years and above need to be certified by a doctor to be fit for donation as an added precaution, to ensure that blood donation does not affect their health negatively.

We need to be more careful with blood donors who donate blood for the first time, as they may be more prone to side effects such as fainting. Therefore, the upper age limit for first-time donors is set at 60 years old for their safety and well-being.

Those who are unable to donate blood can contribute in other meaningful ways, such as becoming a volunteer ambassador at our blood banks or organising blood drives in their community.

We hope that Mr Tan can continue to inspire those around him to play a part in ensuring an adequate blood supply for patients.

Kam Wooi Seong (Dr)

Acting Director (Donor Management)

Blood Services Group

Health Sciences Authority